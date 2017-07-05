Practice, precaution helps prevent child drowning deaths, experts say

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four, according to experts.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Spending time at the pool is a summer tradition for many families. But it can be dangerous, even deadly, as drowning deaths are on the rise.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four years old, and safety experts say this is preventable.

The number one piece of advice experts give parents is to designate a "water watcher.” This would be someone who is solely responsible for keeping an eye on your child in the pool, but is not a lifeguard.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Baptist church in Floyd County recognized for freeing slaves

+ Dequante Hobbs' family back from New Orleans in time for slain boy's favorite holiday

+ Water company encourages precautions before setting off fireworks

The number one piece of advice experts give parents is to designate a "water watcher.” This would be someone who is solely responsible for keeping an eye on your child in the pool, but is not a lifeguard.

According to Safekids.org, preventing drowning tragedies starts with practice in the pool. Parents should sure children can float or tread water for at least a minute before allowing them to swim alone, according to experts. Parents should also make sure they can swim the length of the pool with assistance, and can exit the pool with or without a ladder.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Safety experts also recommend all parents know how to properly perform CPR and basic water rescue skills. You can learn more about that by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.