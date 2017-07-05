Resident accused of trying to kill Elizabethtown group home employee

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown woman is accused of plotting to kill a staff member at the group home where lives.

MUGSHOTS: July 2017 Roundup

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Elizabethtown police were called to Community Alternatives of Kentucky in the 100 block of College Street Road regarding an alleged incident involving Melissa Emerick, 27, a resident of the home. Staff members told police that Emerick had broken into the facility's medicine cabinet and taken her own medication from it. She allegedly admitted to staff that she had placed some of the medication in a bottle of Pepsi that belonged to a home supervisor so she would drink it and pass out, at which time she planned to stabbed the woman to death, steal her car, cell phone and computer and try to meet an unidentified man. Emerick also allegedly told staff that she intended to set the house on fire before leaving, police said.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Employee stabbed to death at E'town group home

+ Victim of deadly fireworks accident identified

+ Edmonson Co. man charged in Hart Co. murder

Officers said they found Emerick's medication hidden under her pillow along with a pair of scissors that she told staff she planned to use to stab the home supervisor.

Emerick is charged with attempted murder and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.