Murray P.D. to hold first "Coffee With a Cop"

The Murray Police Department will hold its first Coffee With a Cop on Friday, July 21st.

Chief Jeff Liles and officers from the department will be available to meet and greet the public at Sammons' Bakery on Chestnut Street starting at 8:00 a.m.

Coffee With a Cop provides a casual setting for the community to get to know the men and women in local law enforcement, have one-on-one conversations with officers and talk about local concerns and issues.

For more information, call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

