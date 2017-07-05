Man suspected in box cutter assault case arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with an assault during which a box cutter was used.

The assault happened June 30 at 4th and Broadway. An arrest report charges that Deontray A. Brasher, 29, stabbed the victim in the neck twice.

Brasher was initially arrested by Louisville Metro police on a bench warrant for a 2016 case. Police said when they search his backpack, they found a box cutter type knife that appeared to have traces of blood on it.

Bond for Brasher has been set at $50,000 cash.

