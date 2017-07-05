Baptist church in Floyd County recognized for freeing slaves

Due to its anti-slavery history, Second Baptist is now an official Network to Freedom site. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

Second Baptist Church was renamed in 1889 when it was purchased from a white congregation. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A church in New Albany is being recognized for its involvement in freeing slaves who traveled across the Ohio River.



Second Baptist Church is now an official Network to Freedom Site.

Historians describe slaves who glanced across the river from Kentucky, staring at the steeple of Second Baptist Church, longing for freedom.

Now, the church is being recognized for that history.

Second Baptist Church was renamed in 1889, when a black congregation purchased Second Presbyterian Church from a white congregation. Historians have confirmed at least four pastors of the church published anti-slavery letters and preached anti-slavery sermons from the pulpit.

The National Parks Service celebrated the church for its contribution to the Underground Railroad with an extensive recognition.

"This includes things like the Harriet Tubman site and the Fredrick Douglas home," historian Pamela Peters said.



Peters has been researching black history in Floyd County since the 1970's.

"I think this is a huge boost for this congregation," Peters said.



The Friends of the Town Clock are a partner in this recognition, with ongoing maintenance, beautification and fundraising for the historic building.



Many slaves traveling through Floyd County, and achieved their goal of freedom by traveling as far north as Canada.



