Man wounded in deadly home invasion out of hospital, booked into jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man wounded during a deadly home invasion has been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Marlon S. Carpenter, 26, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say Carpenter is one of four people who were armed when the went to an apartment in the 2400 block of W. Jefferson Street on June 23. The group forced their way into the apartment of Charles E. Cavanaugh Jr., 39, and planned to rob him. Cavanaugh was able to get to his gun, firing at the two men in the group, killing one of them - Milik Lewis, 20 - and wounding Carpenter.

Cavanaugh was also wounded and died at University of Louisville Hospital.

Carpenter and the two women involved - Lyndia L. Yarnell, 22, and Shaleta Harris, 30 - left the scene, but Carpenter was later brought in a private car to UofL Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Carpenter, Yarnell, and Harris are scheduled to appear in Jefferson Circuit Court on July 6.

