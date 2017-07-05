LMDC officer accused of lying to police appears in court

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Corrections officer who was shot at his home in Clarksville and is accused of lying to police has made his initial court appearance.

Michael Thomas Wilburn, 30, refused to answer any of my questions as he entered and left the courtroom. That includes questions about who shot him.



Wilburn has allegedly provided several different descriptions of the person who shot him. Clarksville police say Wilburn was shot in the shoulder by his own gun. Who pulled the trigger is still unknown.

Wilburn is facing a false informing charge. On June 27, police say Wilburn gave them a false report about a gun being stolen from his home during an alleged burglary on June 23.

According to court documents obtained by WAVE 3 News the gun that was reported stolen - a Ruger LC9 9mm pink and black in color - belonged to Wilburn's wife. during their investigation, Clarksville police found that gun at First Cash Pawn off Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville. Police say Wilburn sold it to the pawn shop for $120 on June 17, nearly a week prior to the reported burglary.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said that Wilburn reported that several guns, including his service weapon, had been stolen from his home.



"The remaining guns that were reported stolen, it's anybody's guess as to where those are," Mull said.



Mull called the case bizarre and a waste of time for his office and the Clarksville Police Department.



"Mr. Wilburn has not been completely credible in this matter," Mull said. "There was some sense that the burglary may have been related to the shooting, of course, that is how the information was conveyed to law enforcement at the beginning. Now, there are serious concerns whether a burglary occurred."

According to a police report, on June 23, 2017, Wilburn told police that he went to the grocery store in the morning and when he came home he found his home had been burglarized. Wilburn reported that several items from his home were missing and the back door of his home was kicked in.

Wilburn told police he suspected that the burglary was tied to a man who purchased an item from him from a Craigslist ad. Wilburn gave police that man's name and description of his vehicle.

The story got even stranger when police were looking for the man and it played out on live television on the A&E show, Live PD. It was soon determined that the man was not a suspect and was cleared.



During today's court hearing, Wilburn had his arm in a sling and wore his badge on his belt.



Wilburn, who has been with Louisville Metro Corrections since 2014, is currently on medical leave. LMDC is conducting their own investigation into the matter.

The next court date for Wilburn will be August 22.

