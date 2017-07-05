A set of golf clubs Donald Trump once used is up for auction

BOSTON (AP) - A set of irons used by Donald Trump before he became president is being auctioned off.
Boston-based RR Auction says Trump used the TaylorMade RAC TP ForgedIrons golf clubs at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Each of the irons has "D. Trump" engraved on its head.
The auction house says Trump gifted the set to Andrew Lombardo, who caddied for Trump from 2004 to 2008.
Lombardo says Trump used the clubs in rounds played at Bedminster with a variety of celebrities, business executives and pro golfers.
Bidding opened June 26 and concludes July 12.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>