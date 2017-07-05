Madisonville launches new website for everything solar eclipse related

During a time when some may call America divided, Jessica Smith said she feels the July 4th holiday is a day when people can agree.More >>
The lights and booms of fireworks are a beautiful site for some, but it ignites chaos in horses.
Stephen Beck can barely accept that his friends and neighbors 17-year-old Hugo and 22-year-old Daniel Guerrero are gone forever.
The smooth sounds of the River City Drum Corp were bursting through the walls of a local recording studio on Saturday. The students were recording their first EP.
Donald E. Bell, 34, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. he is also facing more charges related to his arrest.
