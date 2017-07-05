Man who called himself Santa Claus arrested after chase

CLINTON, Maine (AP) - This Santa made the naughty list.

Maine State Police say they arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle who identified himself as Santa Claus following a nearly 50-mile (80-kilometer) chase Tuesday.

Police said the chase started in Clinton after they tried to pull the driver over for a traffic violation. The chase reached 112 miles (180 kilometers) an hour before spike strips were deployed in Newburgh, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away.

Christos Kassaras, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, drove on busted tires another 15 miles (24 kilometers) before troopers caught and arrested him.

It wasn't immediately known if the 54-year-old had a lawyer. A woman who identified herself as his mother said she hadn't spoken to him and had no comment.

Kassaras was jailed on stolen vehicle and criminal speed charges.

