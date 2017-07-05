2nd arrest made in April murder in which victim was dropped off at hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The second man wanted in the April shooting of a man who was dropped off at a downtown hospital is now in custody.

Donald E. Bell, 34, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

On April 15, Damone Jones was dropped off at University of Louisville Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and later died.

it took several days, but Louisville Metro police determined that Jones had been shot inside the home of John T. Johnson in the 4200 block of Winnrose Way. Police said the crime scene had been altered and charged Johnson with complicity to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Detectives said Johnson and Jones were the only people present at the time of the shooting and neither called police to report it. Bell's arrest report says he fled the scene with the gun used.

In addition to charges related to the shooting, Bell is also being held on multiple counts of wanton endangerment along with fleeing and evading police. Bell led detective on a short car chase. Police said Bell drove into a yard where children were playing, nearly striking then with the car.

