Famed football player Mitchell Henry remembered as a man of faith first

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - His compassion and character had the likes of NFL great Peyton Manning, and many other current players and coaches praying for his recovery. But, last week Mitchell Henry, an NFL tight end, who spent time with the Packers, Ravens and Broncos, lost his seven month battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Hundreds of people came out to pay their respects to Henry's loved ones on Thursday, who wanted WAVE 3 News to know the outpouring of love isn't just about his talent on the field.

"He had so many accomplishments - whether it's high school, college or pro," First Christian Church Senior Minister Stuart Jones said.

>>> WATCH: Connie's report here

A photo of Henry in his Green Bay Packer's jersey is one of the family's favorites. Other pictures at the visitation explained what kind of triple threat the young athlete had become, earning the respect of countless coaches and high honors in baseball, basketball and football.

Other photos showed how Henry excelled at his hobbies, including hunting and fishing.

"He loved the outdoors and he just loved to be outside period," Leah Gardner, Henry's fourth grade teacher said. "He was one of those kids that would ask to be at recess 15 or 20 minutes longer."

So many people who loved the NFL athlete know what his life was truly about. The long line of people at First Christian Church in Elizabethtown, his home church, said it all.

"That faith that he had, showed in everything he did," Jones said. "Everyone we are coming into contact with, everyone who's sharing a story, is sharing a story that revolves around that faith, that somehow they picked up on through words and actions in everything he did."

That sentiment was evident in stories like those from Gardner. His elementary teacher remembered a compassionate child who was known to invite other kids to Sunday school.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Baptist church in Floyd County recognized for freeing slaves

+ 2nd arrest made in April murder in which victim was dropped off at hospital

+ GCCS Board expected to vote to close 2 schools

"He would often talk to the kids and say, 'you know you should come to church on Sunday,' or say 'we are having a Super Bowl party at church.'"

Even after he became a standout at Western Kentucky University and later played for the Packers, Ravens and Broncos, Gardner said Henry walked the walk, wanting to make a difference for students.

"Our coaches at the high school could call Mitchell and say, ‘hey can you come up and talk to the kids?’ Gardner said. "There was one instance where he made a six hour trip."

Those who loved Henry said maybe their prayers were answered because he is no longer in pain and gained an early entrance into Heaven.

In just 24 short years, Mitchell Henry's life, and his death, continues to inspire.

Henry's funeral will be held at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 6 at First Christian Church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.