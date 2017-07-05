Oil slick cleared along KY 402 by Marshall County crew

An oil slick along KY 402 has been cleaned by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Marshall County Crew.

The KYTC officials said the site is cleared.

Reports said it was 10 to 12 miles long running from just west of Aurora continuing through Hardin and Brewers and on to the Marshall-Graves County Line.

According to officials at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet a fuel truck may have a leaking line that spread diesel fuel along the westbound lanes of KY 402.

The spill created hazardous driving conditions, particularly along the westbound lanes of KY 402. Officials said it is likely highway traffic has splattered some of the spill over onto the eastbound lanes.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel along KY 402 between Aurora, Hardin and Brewers. Those who must venture out should use extreme caution.

The spill extends through the KY 402 intersection with US 641 at Hardin.

Area fire departments, rescue squad personnel, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel are responding in an attempt to improve driving conditions.

Officials said it may take several hours to treat the entire roadway. They estimate that it could take three to four hours.

Motorists may take a detour via KY 80 or KY 408 and KY 58.

