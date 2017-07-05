With brother as caddie, Mickelson set for Greenbrier Classic

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo, debris is stacked up along Howard Creek in front of the first tee and the clubhouse as workers survey and begin the cleanup of the Old White Course at the Greenbrier Reso...

(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2016, file photo, debris from floodwaters litters a pedestrian bridge above Howard Creek along the 18th hole of the Old White Course at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. Last ...

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Phil Mickelson gestures to fans on the 18th hole during the final round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament, in Memphis, Tenn. Phil Mickelson heads into the next phase of his ...

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2013, file photo, PGA golfer Phil Mickelson, left, and his brother, Tim Mickelson, watch from the sidelines during the first half of the NCAA Pac-12 Championship football game between Arizona State and...

By JOHN RABYAP Sports Writer

Phil Mickelson heads into the next phase of his career with a new caddie on a course marking its comeback from devastating floods in West Virginia.

Mickelson will have brother Tim Mickelson on his bag starting Thursday at the Greenbrier Classic in his first tournament since parting ways with his caddie of 25 years, Jim "Bones" Mackay.

Tim Mickelson, who is the agent for young star Jon Rahm, will be his older brother's caddie for the rest of the year. Phil Mickelson said Wednesday the new arrangement brings a comfort level that could help his game.

The tournament was canceled last year after torrential downpours triggered flooding that killed 23 people statewide and caused extensive damage to The Greenbrier resort and the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.