Guns, bomb-making material taken from 'AK-47' suspect's home

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - FBI agents seized bomb-making materials, seven guns and ammunition from the Montana home of a man they suspect of carrying out bank robberies in five states, according to an inventory list filed with a federal court.
The property seized from Richard Gathercole's home in Roundup shows that agents also found sheriff's badges and patches, a sheriff's vest, an ammunition vest, a military style helmet, an organic chemistry book and material to make identification badges.
Authorities believe Gathercole, 39, is the man they call "the AK-47 bandit" who held up at least six banks since 2012 in California, Washington, Idaho, Nebraska and Iowa. The suspect typically wore a mask with only his nose and eyes showing and carried an AK-47 rifle with a drum magazine.
Gathercole is being held in Lexington, Nebraska, where he is accused of stealing a truck and guns and firing on a Kansas state trooper who was trying to pull him over for a traffic stop last month.
The inventory list filed with U.S. District Court in Billings on June 27 listed 39 seized items, including computers, books and other documents. It does not include details of the improvised-explosive device material that was found other than "IED components."
Travis Burrows, the FBI's senior supervisory resident agent in Billings, said a total of seven explosives were found in Gathercole's home, and a bomb squad detonated them all.
The search warrant filed with the court said one explosive device was used in a 2015 bank robbery in Iowa and contained powder, metal pieces and a fuse.
Gathercole is scheduled to appear in court in Nebraska on Thursday on both a fugitive from justice charge related to the attempted shooting of the Kansas trooper and on the theft charges.
His public defender, Corey Burns, said Wednesday that the preliminary hearing will only determine whether there is probable cause to file those charges, and that Gathercole will not enter a plea.
He declined to discuss Gathercole any further without his client's permission, other than to say, "He is doing well."
Federal charges related to the bank robberies have not been filed. Last week, San Bernardino County, California, prosecutors said they planned to charge Gathercole with attempted murder of a peace officer for the shooting of a Chino police officer during a 2012 bank robbery.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald TrumpMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>
Chicago Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series winMore >>