GCCS Board expected to vote to close 2 schools

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Will two southern Indiana schools be forced to close their doors for good?

Once again, the fate of Spring Hill and Maple elementary schools is in the hands of the Greater Clark County School Board and a decision is expected Wednesday night.

Both schools have around 200 students. The superintendent said the district is not able to provide equitable opportunities and services because of the low enrollment. He said the district could save around $1 million a year if both are closed.

For years, parents and taxpayers have put up a good fight to stop and save the two beloved elementary schools. But Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said it appears the end is near for Maple and Spring Hill.

"Every time the community has stood up and fought against it and succeeded. In my conversations with the school superintendent and others, I’m not sure we are going to be able to save those schools any longer," Moore said.

That’s why he met with Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin to come up with a plan to build a brand new downtown elementary school.

"Ideally this would never even be an issue, but who doesn’t work off of a budget anymore, every family in Jeffersonville works off of a budget, so our cities and our schools are no different," Moore said.

The district owns two properties where the new school could be built. One option is on the corner of Court and Meigs Avenue. This location is a two minute drive or a 13 minute walk from Maple Elementary. It is a four minute drive or 22 minute walk from Spring Hill.

The other location is close to city hall at the bus depot. From Spring Hill it is a one minute drive or a seven minute walk, but from Maple, it is a five minute drive or 27 minute walk.

No matter the distance, the mayor said getting there by foot would not be a good idea.

"We do not want children crossing 10th Street, it is way too busy of a road and obviously that’s a divide that splits these two elementary schools now," Moore said.

He acknowledged a lot of parents downtown don’t have transportation. Betty Green doesn't have a car. When her children were at Spring Hill, she depended on being able to walk there.

"To see the school where your kid at, you know where your kid at, if you want to go visit your kid at school you can," Green said.

While it doesn’t address parent involvement, if the new school is built there will be buses provided for students who participate in activities after school hours.

Both of these elementary schools mean everything to the families around here.

The board meeting to address the closures of the school will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The public will be able to comment before the board votes.

