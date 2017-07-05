Valparaiso hires Emanuel Dildy as new assistant coach

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) - Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich has hired Emanuel Dildy as an assistant.

Dildy, a Chicago native, spent last season at Missouri. He also coached three seasons working in his hometown as assistant at Loyola and one season at Eastern Illinois.

Dildy played two seasons at New Mexico State before finishing his college career at Eastern Illinois, where he was an all-Ohio Valley Conference choice during his senior season. After graduating in 2005, Dildy spent two seasons in Germany and one season in the International Basketball League before starting his coaching career at Kennedy-King College in Chicago.

Valparaiso is moving from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference this fall.

