90 pounds of explosives stolen from construction site, reward offered

Ninety pounds of explosives were stolen from a construction site in Jeffersonville. (Source: ATF)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Ninety pounds of explosives were stolen from a construction site in Jeffersonville, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The nine 10-pound bags of ammonium nitrate blasting agents were taken from a trailer at the River Ridge Development site sometime between 4 p.m. on June 8 and 6:30 a.m. on June 9.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the explosives and/or the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS or emailing ATFTips@atf.gov.

