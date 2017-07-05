Caught on camera: NKY boy comes face-to-face with home invaders

Campbell County Police are searching for two people behind a Fourth of July robbery in Melbourne, Kentucky.

The thieves were caught on surveillance video going in and out of the home while taking items from the property with each trip.

At the end of the video, a child walks into view and can be heard talking to the male suspect.

Child: “That’s our house.”

Male Suspect: “That’s your house?”

Child: “Yeah!”

Male Suspect: “Oh, I’m sorry.”

After the exchange, the male suspect runs out of the sight of the camera.

Police say they believe they have identified the two responsible for the crime.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, authorities gave the alleged criminals two choices: “Option A: Run… Of course we will catch you, but you might get to visit and rate another jail or two along the way before coming back to Campbell County! Option B: By far your best option, turn yourself in and hope the jury gives you some consideration for owning up to your crimes.”

Campbell County Police say they identified the suspects’ vehicle but were unable to pursue because of safety concerns given the high concentration of traffic for the Fourth of July holiday.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Campbell County Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 859-547-3177.

