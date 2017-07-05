Henderson's "Smart Lighting" project underway

Henderson Municipal Power & Lighting utility workers are ready to install a new batch of LED lights on city streets.

Over the next five years, Henderson Municipal Power & Lighting utility workers will replace all city street lights with LED fixtures.

City officials tell us the start of the project is underway, and the new lights are changing the landscape for neighborhoods all over the city.

HMPL's General Manager Chris Heimgartner told us the project is expected to cost $200,000 annually in the next five years. We're told customer rates will not increase because of the project. Heimgartner says the capital budget is handling it.

He said the return on investment is huge. The LED lights will cut down labor costs and use less energy.

"These will last 15 to 20 years," explained Heimgartner. "So, you don't have to roll people out every fourth year to change these out. You roll them out once to change these out, so it cuts your labor costs by a quarter. "

Heimgartner showed us the warehouse where the new lights are stored. So far, he says about 100 have already been installed in the city. The utility company's goal is to install 400 every year through 2021.

Not only will the new LED lights save money over time, they'll also provide a safer environment for neighbors, especially on Henderson's east side.

We checked in with Audubon Kids Zone's Program Coordinator Tammy Sutton on how the new lighting has affected the area.

Sutton told us the LED lights are brighter, making it safer for children playing outside on Powell Street.

"It feels much safer now," Sutton said. "You can hear the neighbors here talking about it a lot that they enjoy having the extra safety and the lights here."

City officials said to make the lighting more uniform, utility workers will also be adjusting the spacing and locations of some of their poles.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.