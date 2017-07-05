Bernie Sanders to host rally in Northern Kentucky

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Covington Sunday for his rally in support of the Affordable Care Act.

The Democrat senator is visiting the Northern Kentucky Convention Center to lead an event called “Care Not Cuts.”

Sanders plans to call out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on his home turf of the Bluegrass State. Last week, McConnell, R-Ky., postponed a vote on the Republican health care bill because he lacked the votes.

“Care Not Cuts” is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but RSVPs are recommended.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the program set to begin at 6 p.m.

“Sanders will highlight the devastating consequences of the Republican "health care" bill on West Virginians and call on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to drop his efforts to take health care away from 22 million Americans,” Sanders’ website reads.

The GOP’s long-promised repeal of "Obamacare" stands in limbo, but McConnell says he intends to proceed with negotiations during the July 4 recess.

McConnell's draft healthcare bill would result in 22 million people losing insurance over the next decade, a CBO analysis found.

