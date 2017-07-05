Sen. Bernie Sanders holding health care rally in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming to Kentucky to talk to health care.

Sanders' office announced in a statement on Wednesday that the Vermont senator will be holding a "Care Not Cuts Rally" at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington on Sunday. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. Admission will be first come, first served, according to the release. However,

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The stop is part of Sen. Sanders plan to rally Kentuckians against Sen. Mitch McConnell's proposed health care plan. Sanders claims that the expansion of Medicaid has been helpful to the fight against the ongoing opioid epidemic in the state.

Sen. Sanders will be also be holding a rally in West Virginia earlier in the day.

Those interested in reserving a ticket for the Covington event on July 9 can do so here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.