Board votes to close 2 southern IN schools

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Two southern Indiana schools will close.

The Greater Clark County School Board voted 6-1 Wednesday to close Spring Hill and Maple elementary schools.

Both schools have around 200 students. GCCS Superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin said the district is not able to provide equitable opportunities and services because of the low enrollment. He said the district could save around $1 million a year if both are closed.

