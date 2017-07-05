Volunteers, veterans collect thousands of flags after 4th of July

Volunteers said they participate in the flag planting to show those who serve how much they're appreciated. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

Thousands of flags were planted at Waterfront Park for the 4th of July. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After more than 10,000 flags were placed at Waterfront Park for the 4th of July, dozens of volunteers came out Wednesday morning to help pick them up.

The flags were originally placed along the Ohio by the organization Flags4Vets, along with a number of local volunteers. They said the patriotic act is all about showing veterans and those currently serving how much they're appreciated.

"I think its a good reminder that service in the community, and for your family and friends, just never stops," volunteer Scott Seligman said.

Flags4Vets also placed 15,000 American flags at Waterfront Park on Memorial Day. The group has headed flag placing events in 42 states.

