Library on wheels serves Henderson Co.

Those of you looking for a way to read over the summer but can't get to the library have a cool option.

It's the Henderson County Public Library's "Bookmobile".

The library on wheels serves those who cannot easily get out and about.

The Bookmobile usually stops at nursing homes or daycares.

It typically runs on a three-week schedule stopping at each location once every three weeks.

Manager Amber Potts said she definitely has some loyal customers.

The bookmobile service in Kentucky originally started as a traveling library project for a woman's club.

