Commonwealth's attorney not expected to seek death penalty in Taylor Blvd. murder

Two men charged with murder during a "drug deal gone bad," will likely not be receiving the death penalty.

Robert Crittenden and Darryl Hall appeared in court on Wednesday. Both are charged in the murder of David Everly, 51.

Everly was found shot to death at his home off Taylor Boulevard on May 16.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Police: Murder arrest made after drug deal, robbery turn deadly

+ Victims of PRP, Taylor Berry homicides identified

+ Man shot on Taylor Blvd. dies

The future of the case depends on decisions made by Commonwealth Attorney Thomas Wine.

"My best guess is that we will not be filing aggravators in terms of seeking the death penalty," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ryane Conroy said. "He as a practice sometimes files a notice of aggravating circumstances that doesn't include the death penalty. I think that is a much for likely scenario but Mr. Wine still gets to make that call."

The suspects are scheduled to appear back in court on August 16. A case discovery, which includes surveillance video and police documents, is expected to be presented.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.