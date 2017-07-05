Father, daughter remembered as search for their killers continues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Sherry Ballard has been searching and begging for answers through two years of pain.

"I promised him I would everything in my power to get justice for him and Crystal," Ballard said Wednesday.

Ballard is still standing despite losing her daughter, Crystal Rogers, and her husband, Tommy Ballard, within two years.

"When I lost Crystal, I thought that was the worst thing in the world. When her daddy was shot, I don't even know what kind of emotion I had," Ballard said.

The will to find their killers is stronger than ever. Wednesday evening, a vigil was held at St. Thomas Parish in Rogers’ memory.

RELATED STORIES

+ Sherry Ballard to work with national production company in daughter, husband's cases

+ Tommy Ballard never stopped searching for missing daughter

+ Nelson County residents showing support for grieving Ballards

Mary Taylor, who helped organize the vigil, said, "We just all made a promise to Tommy and Sherry and we are just trying to honor that and keep her name alive, and keep her name alive in the community until we get some answers."

St. Thomas Parish was decorated with pink bows and butterflies, which Rogers loved.

"The family told us kinda that in the beginning so we've continued to incorporate them in everything," Taylor said.

Even the rocks where pink. Each had a hand painted message of strength and hope.

The vigil was filled with poems and prayer.

The church is a place that brings Ballard peace as she thinks of her daughter and her husband who never gave up his search to bring his daughter home.

"He's right there in that cemetery so he never really is that far from me," Ballard said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.