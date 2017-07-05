Run For Roses Brings Big Numbers to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The Run for Roses Classic has taken over the South Wing. "Everything under one roof. You can't beat that," said one of the event coordinators, Chartrael Hall. There are 66 courts under one roof at the South Wing. Teams from all over the country, including former U of L star, Pervis Ellison's squad have come to town for one of the largest girls A-A-U Tournament's in state history thanks in large part to former Manual and Bellarmine star, Chartrael Hall.

After playing pro basketball for seven years, Hall became a father and decided to come home, and try to improve the community. "You know, I was tired of seeing my city the way it was. Not moving in a positive direction. So much killing, so much violence. The way that we are to get people to come in is through sports. Everybody loves sports," said Hall.

While putting this huge tournament together took tons and tons of hardwork, this is only the beginning for what he has planned for his hometown. "I'm a part of SPMG Inc. I'm a developer there, construction, commercial real estate. We're looking to do big things. I'm sure everybody's heard the buzz about the NBA team that might be coming to Louisville. We're a part of that process that's been helping to get it here," said Hall.

The sky is the limit for Chartrael, and he plans on taking the city with him.

