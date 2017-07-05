Padres down Indians 6-2 as Francona remains in hospital

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). San Diego Padres' Carlos Asuaje hits an RBI-single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Cleveland. Erick Aybar scored on the play.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor hits a one-run double off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Cleveland. Erik Gonzalez scored on the play. Catcher...

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer jumps but can't get to a one-run triple hit by San Diego Padres' Jose Pirela in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Cleveland. Luis Torrens scored on the play.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, is tagged out at home plate by San Diego Padres catcher Luis Torrens during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Cleveland.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). San Diego Padres' Cory Spangenberg, right, grabs Wil Myers's helmet after Spangenberg hit a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, ...

By TOM WITHERSAP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager Terry Francona.

Perdomo (4-4) allowed one earned run in five innings and continued his turnaround after a rough start this season. The right-hander didn't get his first win until his 11th start and is 4-1 since June 12.

Carlos Asuaje drove in two runs and the Padres did just enough against starter Trevor Bauer (7-7) to improve to 14-26 on the road.

With the Padres leading 4-2 in the seventh, Spangenberg connected for his fifth homer, a shot to left off reliever Zach McAllister.

The four-run deficit was too much to overcome for the Indians, who have been blanked over 8 2/3 innings by San Diego's relievers so far in the three-game series.

Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe kept the scoreless streak intact by throwing out Jose Ramirez at the plate to end the eighth.

Francisco Lindor had three hits and two RBIs for the Indians, who dropped their second straight to the Padres, fell to 18-23 at home and are 2-11 in interleague play.

The defending league champs are one of just three AL teams with losing home records.

Francona missed his second straight game as he remains hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic. Francona, who was hospitalized twice last month, has been undergoing tests to determine what has been causing light-headedness and increasing his heart rate recently.

Team president Chris Antonetti said Francona will be away at least "a couple more days" and it's possible he'll miss the remainder of the team's homestand before the break.

The 58-year-old Francona is scheduled to manage at the All-Star Game next week in Miami, but those plans are on hold.

Indians outfielder Abraham Almonte went 3 for 4 in his first game since being place on the disabled list on May 15 with a strained right biceps.

San Diego scored twice in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead off Bauer, who allowed a leadoff single to No. 9 hitter Luis Torrens and then was taken deep to right-center by Jose Pirela.

Indians rookie center fielder Bradley Zimmer just missed Pirela's drive before crashing hard into the wall and Torrens scored from first on the triple. Bauer was on the verge of avoiding more trouble but Lindor, the shortstop, failed to catch Hunter Renfroe's 109 mph line drive and Pirela scored on the error.

Cleveland closed to 3-2 in its half on Lindor's RBI double.

The Padres went up 4-2 in the sixth on Asuaje's run-scoring single and broke it open on Spangenberg's homer to left.

After being shut out Tuesday, the Indians finally scratched out their first run in 14 1/3 innings in the third.

The Indians were forced to juggle their lineup after first baseman Carlos Santana was placed on the paternity list and Jason Kipnis was scratched with a stiff neck that bothered him earlier this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: C Austin Hedges was a late scratch with neck stiffness. He tried but couldn't get loose while hitting in the indoor cages.

Indians: Kipnis came in as a pinch-hitter in the sixth and struck out with two runners on.

UP NEXT

Padres: Rookie RHP Dinelson Lamet pitched a career-high seven innings in his previous start against Atlanta. He's limited right-handers to a .114 average.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin has been struggling, going 2-8 in his last 10 starts. He's 1-2 with a 7.88 ERA against NL teams this season.

