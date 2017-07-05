Car crashes into home, leaves gaping hole

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family has a gaping hole in their home after a car plowed through their garage.



The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday on Windy Oaks Road, located off Chamberlain Lane.



The woman driving the car was taken to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear.



No one was home when she slammed into the house, but a 9-year-old girl witnessed the whole thing.



Fourth grader Breah McGhee was riding her bike along Windy Oaks Road when she saw the driver flying down the street.

The car took out two mailboxes and clipped the side of another home before eventually ramming into the house where it stopped.



McGhee ran to her house to tell her father what happened and she said he didn't believe her at first.



“I heard like boom and I saw the mailbox fly up in the air,” McGhee said. “Then I saw the car go in here and then when I was standing right there on my bike I heard a big old boom. Then I went to go tell my dad.”



The cause of the crash is under investigation. A metro inspector checked the home and determined it is safe to live in.



