Mitchell impresses again in Utah Summer League

Salt Lake City, UT (WAVE) - Donovan Mitchell was impressive again, and Utah fans are falling in love.

On the same day that the former UofL star signed his first pro contract, he had 15 points, including a fall away jumper with 29 seconds left to help seal a 100-94 Jazz win over Philadelphia.

"The aptitude, the intelligence and the character, and the love for basketball, those are always the guys that get better," Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said. "We've just got to find out to what degree."

Mitchell's first basket was an electrifying follow off his own miss in the lane. He skied off of two feet to tip it in. He added a two-handed in the second quarter.

In the third, he drilled a quick three-pointer and then provided the highlight of the game, a steal, followed by a save on the sideline, and in one motion, a behind the back pass to Dante Exum for a dunk.

Former UK forward Alex Poythress scored 17 points for the 76ers.

The Jazz are back in action on Thursday night at 9 p.m. against the Celtics on NBA TV.

(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

