Muslims gather to address 'Islamophobia'

The event took place at the Louisville Islamic Center on River Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Muslims from all over the country gathered in Louisville Wednesday for a conversation about what they call Islamophobia.



The event took place at the Louisville Islamic Center on River Road. The goal was to address false perceptions about the Islamic religion and how it is practiced.

Zeeshan Bhatti, with Muslim Americans for Compassion, said, “Islam is a religion of altruism - selfless concern for the wellbeing of others, compassion, benevolence.”

Bhatti said he wants to make sure people know the bombings and acts of terror they hear about are carried out by radicalized individuals and that those acts do not represent the religion as a whole.



