Exhibit features Muhammad Ali's personal photographer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Muhammad Ali’s friend and personal photographer is the center of a new exhibit at the Muhammad Ali Center.

The exhibit, called In the Shadows, debuted Wednesday and features a collection of never before seen photos taken by Howard Bingham spanning four decades of his career.

Kasey Hardin, with the Ali Center, said, “So we have a little section that's Howard’s family, so its photos that he took or had taken of his family - his wife and children. Then we have an area that's dedicated to some of the campaign trails he went on, the various riots and some of the American life he did.”



The exhibit will run through January at the Ali Center.

