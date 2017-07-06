HOUR-BY-HOUR FUTURECAST: WAVE Country braces for winter storm - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HOUR-BY-HOUR FUTURECAST: WAVE Country braces for winter storm

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thursday will be warm and wet around WAVE Country, setting the stage for a busy day of rain, sleet and snow throughout the area on Friday.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the hourly futurecast

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly