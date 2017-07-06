HOUR-BY-HOUR: Heavy rain on the way; snowflakes also possible - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HOUR-BY-HOUR: Heavy rain on the way; snowflakes also possible

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Conditions deteriorate Friday night, including dropping temperatures and possibly heavy rain, and a light snow is also likely in some areas overnight.

