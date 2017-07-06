HOUR-BY-HOUR: Rain, storms hang around; flooding possible - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HOUR-BY-HOUR: Rain, storms hang around; flooding possible

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mixed bag of wet weather is in the cards all across WAVE Country on Wednesday and Thursday.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the hourly futurecast

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly