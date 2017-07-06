HOUR-BY-HOUR: Severe storms on the way to WAVE Country - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HOUR-BY-HOUR: Severe storms on the way to WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Severe weather is going to cause some problems around town Tuesday. Showers arrive around midnight and will hang around through the overnight hours, setting up a sloppy day across WAVE Country.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the hourly futurecast.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly