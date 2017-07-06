Donovan Mitchell signs three-year deal with Utah Jazz

(WAVE) - Former UofL basketball star Donovan Mitchell has scored a big rookie contract.
Mitchell tweeted a photo of himself signing his contract Wednesday.
Be Humble?????? @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/hbq1hpul5a— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 5, 2017
The Utah Jazz rookie guard signed a three-year deal, though the terms were not disclosed.
Mitchell played two years for the Cards, and led the team in scoring last season with nearly 16 points per game, as well as five assists.
Utah selected him 13th overall in last month's NBA Draft.
We've officially signed Donovan Mitchell! ??— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 5, 2017
Info: https://t.co/xmSoXWpWHL pic.twitter.com/g9eVeMdutc
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.