Donovan Mitchell signs three-year deal with Utah Jazz

(WAVE) - Former UofL basketball star Donovan Mitchell has scored a big rookie contract.

Mitchell tweeted a photo of himself signing his contract Wednesday.

The Utah Jazz rookie guard signed a three-year deal, though the terms were not disclosed.

Mitchell played two years for the Cards, and led the team in scoring last season with nearly 16 points per game, as well as five assists.

Utah selected him 13th overall in last month's NBA Draft.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.