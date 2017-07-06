Startling screams as Mattek-Sands injures knee at Wimbledon

Maine's Republican governor has suggested during a radio appearance that his feud with the press has reached the point where he makes up stories to mislead reporters.More >>
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.More >>
President Donald Trump questions the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election on the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir PutinMore >>
President Donald Trump is calling on NATO countries to spend more on defense and applauding Poland for its spendingMore >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.More >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
