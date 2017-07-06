Race Guide: KY Speedway race weekend

NASCAR is racing into the Kentucky Speedway for the NASCAR race weekend.

Campers are also flooding into the racetrack grounds for a weekend of fun and speed. The excitement kicks off Thursday with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series “Buckle Up In Your Truck 225.”

On Friday, the NASCAR XFINITY Series “Alsco 300” will take the track.

The weekend will wrap up with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series “Quaker State 400 presented by Advanced Auto Parts.”

Coming up on @FOX19 Now: I'm live at the @KySpeedway with a look at race weekend, kicking of today! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/U79Ww9AyuE — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) July 6, 2017

Racegoers can expected to see their favorite racers roar down the track and watch in suspense as the cars round turn 3, which is considered the most difficult turn in all of NASCAR.

The experience is more than the race, fans will enjoy interactive displays, food, drinks, live music and shopping for memorabilia.

Fans who purchase the Kroger Fan Zone Pass will get an exceptional experience which includes a pre-race concert, driver introductions and infield access.



Schedule:

Thursday: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225

Friday: Alsco 300

Saturday: Quaker State 400



Tickets:

Adults start at $39

Kids free or $10

Purchase here: http://www.kentuckyspeedway.com/tickets/



Directions:

From Cincinnati take I71/75 South, continue on I71 at the split, exit 57, make a right. The speedway will be on the left.

It’s recommended you arrive at least two hours before race time.

