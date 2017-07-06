Race Guide: KY Speedway race weekend

The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
