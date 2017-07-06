Bedbugs found in South Carolina fire station again

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The bedbugs are back at a South Carolina fire station one month after an outbreak at four stations.
The Charleston Fire Department said in a news release Wednesday that bedbugs have been found at one of the stations that had problems earlier this year.
Firefighters are being moved to another station about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away.
Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said the bugs were found on a covered mattress in the station's dorm. A pest-sniffing dog determined the infiltration was limited to one area of one room.
Interim Fire Chief John Tippett says the department has a set of pest control procedures after the earlier outbreak.
The last infestation lasted a month. Officials eventually used large propane tanks to heat the stations to rid them of bugs.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
