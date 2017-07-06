YouthBuild groundbreaking kicks off $1.5M expansion in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Phase two of groundbreaking for a building where youths will receive guidance outside of school is planned for Thursday morning.

YouthBuild's expansion is an 8,000-square-foot space in the Smoketown neighborhood. The $1.5 million investment will allow the non-profit group to roughly double the number of young people, ages 16-24, to which they provide education, job training and leadership programs.

The expansion is expected to be finished early next year.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Rep. John Yarmuth are expected to lead the groundbreaking, along with Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith and Representative Attica Scott.

The events is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at 800 South Preston Street.

