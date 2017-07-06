Common plants causing patients to break out, allergic reaction

Several plants can cause people to break out, even if they are not allergic to them. (Source: NBC News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Poison Ivy is a dreaded weed. It leaves children miserable and parents anxious for the itching to stop. While it's easy to pick out poison ivy from a wildlife lineup, other seemingly innocent plants are causing problems this summer.

Unlike poison ivy, several plants can cause people to break out in a rash, even if they are not allergic to them.

The American Academy of Dermatology is warning families that handling tulip and daffodil bulbs can irritate the skin, or even cause an allergic reaction.

Roses, rose hips, and dahlias are all considered irritant plants. Herbs, like barberry, garlic, and hot peppers, can also cause rashes.

If battling a sunburn isn't bad enough, certain plants contain a chemical that sunlight converts into an allergen. If you touch these plants, like celery, carrot, dill, lemon, and lime, then go into the sun, some people have an immune system reaction, similar to poison ivy.

If you suffer from dry skin and eczema in the winter and are seeing problems right now, you're not alone. Doctors say they're seeing more patients complain of summer time eczema. They’re chalking it up to excessive sweating.

