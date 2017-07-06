Mayfield, KY man faces 17 charges after chase through 2 counties

A man from Mayfield, Kentucky is behind bars on more than a dozen charges after a chase through two counties.

According to Kentucky State Police, a deputy tried to stop a car driven by Seantez Williams, 27, on Wednesday, July 5.

The deputy got in touch with KSP Post 1 around 1:30 p.m. to let them know he was chasing a man who refused to stop for him in Mayfield.

Troopers joined the chase on Highway 121 into Carlisle County. When Williams crossed into Carlisle County, he hit a guardrail at the intersection of Highways 121 and 62 and kept driving.

That's when officers from the Bardwell Police Department joined in the chase as it continued on Highway 62 through Bardwell.

Williams turned onto Highway 51 and crashed into a truck and a Graves County Sheriff's Department cruiser.

He was taken into custody after the crash around 2 p.m., according to Trooper Jody Cash.

Williams faces eight charges in Carlisle County:

Speeding 26 or more over the limit Failure to Produce Insurance Card Disregarding Stop Sign Disregarding Traffic Control Device First Degree Wanton Endangerment of Police Officer (8 counts) First Degree Wanton Endangerment (2 counts) First Degree Fleeing or Evading Police in Motor Vehicle First Degree Criminal Mischief

He also faces nine charges in Graves County:

Improper Equipment Speeding 25 over the limit Reckless Driving No Insurance First Degree Wanton Endangerment of Police Officer (7 counts) First Degree Wanton Endangerment (3 counts) First Degree Fleeing or Evading Police in Motor Vehicle Trafficking Marijuana- greater than 8 ounces Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Williams is being held in the Graves County Jail.

