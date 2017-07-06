Fatal crash reported on I-71 near Kentucky Speedway

Gallatin County dispatch says a fatal crash has closed a portion of Interstate 71 near the Kentucky Speedway.

The crash happened off the side of the road near the 57 mile marker.

No word as to what caused the crash.

It's unclear how many people or cars are involved.

Southbound I-71 remains closed past KY-14 in Boone County.

Traffic is being backed up all the way to I-71/75.

Motorist should use an alternate route.

