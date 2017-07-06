VIDEO: LMPD officer has moves like Jagger

Officer Jorge Soto-Perez is seen here strutting his stuff at Waterfront Park. (Source: Waterfront Dancing Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD officer's dance moves are going viral.

Jorge Soto-Perez, a veteran of nearly eight years, "started taking dance lessons two years ago to prepare for his brother's wedding," LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said.

As Soto-Perez, a cancer survivor who recently learned he is cancer-free, was patrolling downtown on Sunday, he stumbled across the group Waterfront Dancing.

A Waterfront Dancing spokesperson said the group can be found dancing there on Sundays as long as the weather cooperates, adding that Soto-Perez is a regular there.

Soto-Perez's video has been viewed nearly 40,000 times. Take a look below:

