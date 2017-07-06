From robber to BFF _ thief, victim have become pals

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - Best friends Blake Walker and Tristen Gibson had a weird first meeting - he robbed her.
Walker spent three years in prison for robbing Gibson of $198 as she clerked at a Port St. John, Florida, gas station in 2013, according to Florida Today . He used a broken toy gun, saying now that he needed the money because he was a homeless drug addict.
"Are you joking?" she remembers asking him as he pointed the toy pistol at her. Walker knew he looked "like an idiot," but told her, "No, this isn't a joke, dear. I need your money." She handed it over.
He was arrested two weeks later. After his release last year, he moved to his family's farm in Mississippi to start over.
Days later, Gibson contacted Walker on Facebook to chew him out. Anxiety from the robbery had caused her to resume drinking, an addiction she had struggled with for years.
"I said, 'Do you remember me? Because I remember you every day,'" Gibson told the newspaper.
Walker apologized, telling her he was a changed man. Angry, Gibson blocked him. But after a few days, she says she had a hunch Walker was a good person who made a bad choice. She contacted him again to make amends. The first conversations were all on Facebook.
They conversed for hours, learning that both faced addictions but were trying to get better. They became a team to bolster each other's sobriety. They have talked daily since. They still communicate mostly through Facebook messages, with the occasional phone call.
Walker brags that Gibson has been sober for almost 620 days.
"I let her know every day how proud I am of her," he said.
Gibson boasts that Walker has become an amazing person.
"I think we were meant to cross paths," she said. "Our higher power works in mysterious ways."
The two can now laugh about Walker's botched robbery.
"It's funny now," Gibson said. "It wasn't then."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.More >>
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling on NATO countries to spend more on defense and applauding Poland for its spendingMore >>
President Donald Trump is calling on NATO countries to spend more on defense and applauding Poland for its spendingMore >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.More >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.More >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly spoke out in support of Trump's proposed immigration banMore >>