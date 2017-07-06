Implantable device to help patients with macular degeneration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An eye surgery center in Louisville will perform the first surgery in the region to help those suffering from macular degeneration. The surgery is not a cure, but it is an option for those who have permanently lost their vision.

Bennett & Bloom Eye Centers will perform the region's first Implantable Miniature Telescope operation. When the IMT is placed in a patient eye it enlarges images for those who have already permanently lost central vision.

Macular degeneration affects more than 15 million Americans and is the leading cause of loss of central vision in those over the age of 65.

Dorothy Long, 90, of Shelbyville, has suffered from macular degeneration for decades. For the last 10 years Long has been legally blind.

This afternoon, Long will be the first patient in the region to undergo IMT surgery.

