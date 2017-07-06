Snake in a substation: Critter causes power outage for 4,000

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Utility officials say a snake caused a power outage that left more than 4,000 customers without electricity in northwestern South Carolina.
Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier told media outlets a snake that crawled into a substation disrupted service and left Greenville County residents in the dark about 5 a.m. Wednesday.
It took about 90 minutes to completely restore service.
Mosier says the utility constantly works to improve its barriers to prevent snakes, squirrels and birds from crawling into the electrical equipment at substations and causing outages.
But he says it's not uncommon, especially this time of year. Mosier said small animals remain a big reason for power outages.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump questions the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election on the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir PutinMore >>
President Donald Trump questions the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election on the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir PutinMore >>
President Donald Trump is calling on NATO countries to spend more on defense and applauding Poland for its spendingMore >>
President Donald Trump is calling on NATO countries to spend more on defense and applauding Poland for its spendingMore >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.More >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.More >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuriesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
Pastors and churches that serve Texas' 1.5 million immigrants here illegally are facing new pressure under a state law targeting so-called sanctuary citiesMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingMore >>