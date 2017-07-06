The Latest: Paul George trade, known for days, now official

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times Eastern):
3:05 p.m.
Thursday was the first day that league business could officially resume following the annual moratorium period, so a lot of things you already know about are now becoming real.
For example: Paul George is now with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The deal was completed Thursday, George leaving Indiana for the Thunder and the Pacers getting back Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.
Pacers President Kevin Pritchard says the trade "was difficult both on a personal and professional level. Everyone here knows what Paul meant to this franchise."
George was a four-time All-Star with the Pacers, though told the team he planned on leaving as a free agent in 2018 and essentially forced them either to trade him now or watch him leave with nothing coming back to Indiana in return.
Also Thursday, the Pacers also announced the waiving of guard Monta Ellis.
2:30 p.m.
Zach Randolph is one of the many NBA faces changing places as a free agent this summer, going from Memphis to Sacramento.
And the Grizzlies couldn't have responded in classier fashion.
An open letter from Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace and business operations president Jason Wexler to Randolph on Thursday revealed that his No. 50 jersey is being retired by the team, part of many tributes to his time in Memphis.
"Thank you for all the joy and magical moments too numerous to count. Thank you for the energy and excitement you brought each and every night to FedExForum. Thank you for your leadership and service. Thank you for your larger than life impact and for keeping all Memphians warm. Thank you," the letter said.
Randolph agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the Kings.
